New Delhi: Making the perfect roti (Chapati) is no less than an art and it definitely takes time for one to learn how to make it. Hence, to learn the art of making easy, round and even, and beautifully fluffed chapatis on a day-to-day basis, one can follow certain hacks that come in handy. And, if you look for easy hacks to make the perfect roti, you'll find hundreds of them on the internet. One such desi jugaad video of making fluffy rotis is going viral on social media recently.

In the video, a woman can be seen rolling a number of round rotis, while she places the pressure cooker on the gas stove. In the next few seconds, the woman can be seen putting 3 rotis inside the pressure cooker closing its lid, and keeping it inside to be cooked for 2 minutes. And, then when the time is up, she takes the 3 perfectly cooked chapatis outside the cooker and places them on a plate.

Watch the video here:

The video was originally posted on Twitter and is being shared in various social media platforms now. This is not the first time a desi jugaad video has stormed the internet, even earlier a video of a young girl demonstrating how to roll a round roti without using a rolling pin had also gone viral.