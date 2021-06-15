Luxury fashion brand Gucci is very frequently making headlines these days, and this time one of its branded waist belts has been reviewed by an Indian mom who said that it looks like a belt worn by the students of Delhi Public School (DPS). A video of the mother’s reaction to finding out that her daughter had purchased a waist belt worth Rs 35,000 is going crazily viral on social media platforms. The 1.04-minute video went viral soon after it was posted by an Instagram user Chabi Gupta (the daughter). Also Read - Inspired by Indian Kurtas, Gucci Sells Kaftans Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh; Desi Twitter Says 'Sarojini Mein Rs 250 Mein Mil Jayega'

In the video, Chabi's mother, Anita Gupta, can be seen near an open box consisting of a red and green belt with a Gucci buckle that her daughter bought. She can be heard saying, "You have bought a belt? Why?", to which the daughter can be heard laughing and replying "To wear". The mother's next reaction has left netizens laughing real hard.

Watch the video here:

Inspecting the belt very closely, the mother instantly compares it with the belt worn by students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi to which the daughter burst into laughter. In the next few seconds of the video, the mother can be seen asking Chabi the price of the belt, to which she said that it’s a bit costly and she bought it for Rs. 35,000. Hearing the price, the mother was shocked and immediately asked what’s so special about the belt. She also said that the same product could have been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school belt’s buckle.

The viral video has garnered over 2 million views and received nearly 3.5K hilarious comments by users. Reacting to the video many wrote comments like, “Your Mom is so so adorable!”, “Had it been my mom, she would have definitely asked to return it at the earliest”, “Nothing can beat this reel” and many more.