Viral Video Today: Watching Harry Potter in Hindi on Indian cartoon channels is part of the childhood memories of many 90s kids. While the original Hindi dub is hilarious and entertaining, this desi parody of a famous scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will you leave in hysterics.Also Read - WhatsApp Down: Instant Messaging App Suffers Longest Outage Globally, Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes

The video shows a scene from the first Harry Potter film where Hermoine was showing Ron how a Levitation Charm is performed properly. The man who dubbed the ‘desi version’ of Harry Potter in the video, turned the magic spell Wingardium Leviosa into ‘Altu Jalatu Aayi Bala Ko Taal Tu’. What even funnier about it is that the feather is called ‘tension’. “Tension udaa lo friend,” the caption said. The video has gone viral with over 640k views and 46k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Plans To Celebrate Eco Friendly Diwali Without Patakhe With This Hilarious Trick. Watch

The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘sab_lool_hai’, run by a content creator named Keshav from Bihar’s Basantpur. He regularly posts funny animal videos dubbed in Hindi with his Bihari lingo and accent. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and commented quoting their favourite lines. Also Read - Viral Video: Doggie Fights With Monkey In Hindi As He Threatens To Pull Her Ponies. Watch Hilarious Reel

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF HARRY POTTER DESI VERSION PARODY HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sab LOol hai (@sab_lool_hai)

A while ago, a video from the same page went crazy viral where a monkey and a dog could be seen having a face-off but the clip was edited with Hindi commentary and it was absolutely hilarious. The video with an adorable female pet dog, with her ears tied in little ponies, fighting with monkeys who entered her home went viral with over 6.3 million views.