Keeping animals as pets and watching animal videos, funny cat and dog videos often help us to lift our mood especially when you're going through the mid-week blues amid a lockdown. One such video that is going crazily viral on Twitter now is that of a dog and a deer playing and racing with each other in the backyard of a house. And, we assure you that this 50-second long video will definitely brighten up your day.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden who often posts such funny and positive videos on his handle. He posted the video with the caption, "Dog vs deer speed test".

Dog vs deer speed test.. pic.twitter.com/g6IpM8F79Q — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 2, 2021

The video has managed to garner over 2 Million views in a day and has been liked by over 18K people and retweeted by nearly 2.9K people. In the video, we can see the dog and the deer standing face to face behind an iron fence, staring at each other, and then within seconds they start racing each other from one pillar to another.