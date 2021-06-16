Animal videos mostly cats and dogs acting all cute and funny are just too much fun to watch and make sure you have a good laugh no matter how much you try not to laugh. One such video that is going crazily viral on Twitter now is that of a dog blowing bubbles lying lazily on a water stream. And, we assure you that this short video clip will definitely brighten up your day. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Fred Schultz who often posts such funny and positive videos on his handle. He posted the video with the caption, “Chilling like a villain”. Also Read - Can You Spot the Tiger? This Pic of a Tiger Hiding Has Gone Viral From Mizoram's Dampa Tiger Reserve

Watch the video here: Also Read - Woman Threatens to Elope After Parents Said they Can Spend Only Rs 14 Lakhs For Her Wedding

Also Read - Now, an Elderly Woman from Bengal Claims to Have Developed Magnetism Post COVID Vaccine

The undated video soon went viral after it was shared on the social media platform and has garnered nearly 55K views and hundreds of likes. In the video, one can see the husky dog that is leashed lazily lying on the running water stream and blowing bubbles through its mouth on the water. Netizens have totally loved the video and posted comments like, “Aww that pup is having a mini spa day”, “This is best you can do when it is so hot outside”, “Someone’s being silly and it’s so lovely”. Another user even praised the owner for letting the doggo enjoy its day out and wrote, “Awww Also love the human for letting the enjoyment happen!”.