A video of an elephant skillfully playing cricket is going viral on social media and has left netizens impressed. The undated viral video, which is said to be from Kerala, shows the elephant playing cricket with a group of men. In the video, the elephant can be seen holding a cricket bat like stick with its trunk and striking boundaries on each ball. Also Read - 'Should We Cry or Laugh?': Akhilesh Yadav on Video of Men Covered in Cow Dung and Urine to Ward Off COVID-19

The video was first shared on a Twitter handle named Gannuprem who usually shares photos and videos of elephants on its feed. The video was posted with the caption, “Have you seen an elephant playing cricket? Well he is better than many international players.” And soon after the video was shared, people loved it and shared it multiple times on various social media platforms. Also Read - Viral Video Captures The Terrifying Moment a Balcony Full of People Suddenly Collapsed | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - 'Perform Yagna, Third Wave of COVID-19 Won't Touch India', Says MP Minister Usha Thakur | Watch Video

Have you seen an elephant playing cricket? Well he is better than many international players.

pic.twitter.com/WrJhnYTboW — Gannuprem (@Gannuuprem) May 8, 2021

The video has even grabbed the attention of Indian cricket veteran Virender Sehwag and former England skipper Michael Vaughan who also shared the video clip on his Twitter profile. Vaughan shared the clip with the caption, “Surely the Elephant has an English passport!”

Surely the Elephant has an English passport !! https://t.co/scXx7CIZPr — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2021

The original video post has so far garnered over 691k views, 6.1K retweets and over 22k likes. While many netizens praised the elephant for its cricket skills, several others also expressed concern for the animal, and dropped comments regarding the cruelty involved in training the elephant for such a stunt.