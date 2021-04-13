In another jugaad video that recently went viral, an elderly man was seen using a desi DIY technique to shave his beard in the absence of a trimmer or razor. The video showed an uncle successfully designing a DIY trimmer using basic household items.

Well, Jugaad is so close to our hearts that this word is actually officially part of the Oxford dictionary now. The Hindi word–Jugaad- refers to “the use of skill and imagination to find an easy solution to a problem or to fix or make something using cheap, basic items”. And we Indians are experts at it, clearly!