A video of an old granny finding a desi jugaad to beat the heat in this summer weather is making rounds in the internet. The video shows the old woman in a saree walking towards the refrigerator, opening the door, putting a mat near it on the floor and lying on it. The video was posted by some user on social media, and people are loving the sassy granny for her amazing idea to keep herself cool in this hot weather.

In the short video clip, the granny can also be seen holding a hand fan while she lies on the floor near the open refrigerator and cools herself. The video totally gives us the feel of relief when you enter a room with an air conditioner after staying outside under the sun for long. In this viral video, the granny totally looks like having a good time on her own with her new jugaad as she takes a nap.

Watch the video here: