Viral Video: The animal world is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has sparked interests of social media users is a hilarious fight between two group of dogs. Notably, dogs are territorial by nature and can be aggressive in guarding everything they consider their possessions. It is because of this trait that the adage ‘Every dog is a lion in his own territory’ was probably born. In a display of the same, a video shows two group of dogs barking at each other and trying to scare one another. While one group is at one side of the huge green door, the other group is on the other side. While they continue barking at each other from their respective positions, they stick their heads into the gates, but not even one dog dares to cross it and venture into the other territory. Also Read - Viral Video: Hilarious Fight Between 2 Kangaroos Confuses Internet, Are They Hugging Or Fighting?

Well, after a while, it seems that the dogs got tired from all the fighting and barking, and went back into their respective lanes. It’s not known where and when the video is from, but people are amused by the funny clip, with some saying that it reminds them of a scene from comedy movie Phir Heri Pheri.

Watch it here: