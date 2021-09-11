An adorable video of a horse smiling uncontrollably is going viral on social media. The video was uploaded a few days on Twitter by the user ‘ViralHog’. The tweet said, “This happy horse can’t stop grinning at salt and vinegar chips.”Also Read - Viral Video: TV Serial Shows Groom Swallowing Cockroach With Milk On His Suhagraat, Twitter Left Baffled | Watch

In the 1 minute 18 second long video, a horse can be seen chilling with some people who were camping in the countryside outside their van.

The brown horse who is standing near a woman who seems like his human mother eats some chips from a plate she's holding. Right after the horse tastes the salt and vinegar chips, he shows everyone a really funny and big smile with all his teeth. This makes everyone break out into laughter and a man can be heard saying, "I think he likes Mom's chips."

Meanwhile, the woman laughs as the horse does his funny grin again and she says, “That’s hilarious.”

Watch the viral video below: