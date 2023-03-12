Home

Viral Video: This Is What Mobile Phone Addiction Can Do | A Must Watch

Our addiction to mobile phones has become a matter of serious concern.

Mobile Phone Addiction: Mobile phones have been an integral part of our daily lives for about two decades since the first-ever mobile phone call was made in 1973. From the regular basic mobile phones to smartphones, we have come a long way and now we cannot even imagine our lives without these gadgets. From the restrictions of fixed landline phones to the freedom of portable mobile phones, the market has witnessed a lot of changes and modifications being made to these devices. From just making a call to accessing the internet and keeping ourselves abreast with the latest information and news, we can use it for many purposes.

For some time, we are facing a new problem related to mobile phones. It is our addiction to this otherwise useful appliance. It has become a matter of serious concern as more and more people are now spending the bulk of their time surfing their phones. This has resulted in minimal human interaction, relationship issues, and the development of dependence on mobile phones.

The viral video shows one such instance where a man is walking on the road while his entire attention is on the phone in his hand. As he walks without looking ahead, he walks into a fountain and falls down.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was not a deep pit otherwise the consequence of the fall would have been a disaster.

The video has received some rudimentary as well as thought-provoking comments. Sharing a few with you.

