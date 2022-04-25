Viral Video: A video has emerged on Instagram showing a kangaroo casually strolling into a bar in Australia. As the kangaroo makes its way to the other end of the bar, the customers who have dropped in for a drink are surprised but are quite cool about the visitor. Nobody seemed too startled about the unexpected visitor as if it’s a common occurrence and seemed accustomed to its presence. Meanwhile, people make way for the kangaroo, as it travels to the other side of the bar without creating any commotion.Also Read - Viral Video: Men Brandish Guns While Grooving With Dancers at Party in Bihar Govt School. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by Australian.animals with a caption that reads, “Unexpected visitor!”. The video has been credited to a user named pennywittenbaker. “Only in Western Australia,” says the text on the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian animals (@australian.animals)

The video has garnered more than and has garnered 2 million views so far and more than 85,000 likes. ”We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like “hm nice” and then kept waiting in line,” wrote one user while another wrote, Doesn’t look ‘unexpected.’ Everyone just moved and went about their business.

It didn’t cause a fuss either. Looks like a frequent customer.” A third commented, ” The way people just let the kangaroo have a look around.”

The pub is situated within the John Forrest National Park and is said to be a regular jaunt for the local kangaroo population.