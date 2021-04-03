A video is going crazy viral on social media where a cute little girl is extremely excited to ride a train for the first time in her life. Since the video was posted on Twitter on March 31, it has received more than six million views. Also Read - Viral Video: YouTuber Pulls Off Insane Stunt, Spends 50 Hours Buried Alive in Coffin | Watch

The video was tweeted by the user @BrianRoemmele, with the caption, “Seeing the world through a child’s eyes: Her first time seeing a train.” Also Read - Miracle! Brain Dead Teenager Wakes Up Just Hours Before Organ Donation Surgery | Watch Viral Video

In the video, the little girl could be seen standing at a railway station and the man filming her could be heard in the background asking “What’s coming?” To this, she excitedly replied “A traiiiiinn!” Also Read - Man Breaking 'Chand ka Tukda' For His Bride in TV Show Has Twitter Banging Its Head Against The Wall | Watch Viral Video

The pure joy and innocence she expressed as she saw a train for the first time was much-loved by netizens. And the 42-second video truly is heartwarming to watch. It might just be the cutest thing you will see today. Watch it here:

Seeing the world through a child’s eyes: Her first time seeing a train. pic.twitter.com/WJeacAJUI5 — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) March 30, 2021

The tweet has more than 8.5K likes and 1.3k retweets. Twitter users couldn’t stop gushing over how happy and excited the girl was on seeing a train for the first time.

“I’m going to just play this on repeat all day long,” a user said.

“Cuteness overload,” said another user.

Another user replied to the tweet saying, “Such beautiful innocence!”

Pure innocence. Unblemished and unstained — niranjankumar (@niranjankantam1) April 2, 2021

I’m going to just play this on repeat all day long. https://t.co/lB5FG2WRQl — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) April 1, 2021

Me every time I go on public transport anywhere new https://t.co/5Cg3oSim4c — Laura is 44 (@laurabygaslight) April 1, 2021

Adorable little baby girl https://t.co/smkt4e3oP4 — Shobhit Sibal (@ShobhitSibal) April 1, 2021

LOVE THIS, I love trains too… so this feels a little like me https://t.co/GwN1bbpW4X — (@PhotosMichael) April 1, 2021

Oh, to keep wonder alive in us https://t.co/xbI6YKrLY9 — Aruna Rajagopal (@ChiragRajagopal) April 1, 2021