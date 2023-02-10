Home

THIS Man From Northern Ireland Lost Weight by Eating Pizza, 3 Times a Day! – See Viral Post

During a 30-day challenge, a man from Northern Ireland shed pounds by eating pizza three times per day - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: Pizza is unquestionably one of the most harmful but popular Italian foods. Even while we all enjoy pizza, it’s not the best choice for someone trying to lose weight. Pizza usually has high quantities of calories, fat, and sodium, which can cause cholesterol levels to rise and elevate the risk of heart disease. Have you, however, ever heard of a person who shed pounds by eating pizza? Ryan Mercer, a personal trainer, enrolled in the odd 30-day challenge by consuming 10 pieces of pizza daily and posting the findings online.

Despite eating pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the 34-year-old nonetheless managed to drop a staggering three and a half kg in a month, and he claims he is now even more ripped than when he began. Sharing his weight loss journey on Instagram, he wrote in one of his posts, “Over 6 Million People Now Know That You Can Reduce Body Fat Levels While Still Eating Pizza 🍕 🍕When I started the Pizza Diet the idea was to show people that you don’t have to restrict your favourite foods to make progress when it comes to Fat Loss. The response has been absolutely insane!”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Mercer Nutrition & PT (@ryanjm88)

He somehow managed to grow more muscle mass as opposed to fat deposits. Mercer made the decision to restrict himself to only pizza for the challenge. To make a point about calorie deficit and health, he gave up eating all forms of junk food and takeaways, according to Ladbible. Even though Ryan eats pizza all day, he still goes to the gym and walks more than is typically advised for us -10,000 steps.

As compelling as it may sound, his weight-loss path might not be ideal for everyone.

