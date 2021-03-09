New Delhi: A video of a monkey doing pole dance moves like a pro is going viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop laughing over it. In the video, the monkey can be seen having the best time of its life while it swings, dances and goes round a pole which is fixed to a stone cliff likely in a park. Also Read - Nearly 30,000 Litres of Seized Liquor Goes Missing from Police Stations in Haryana, Cops Blame 'Rats'

In the undated viral video, the way the happy go lucky monkey does its graceful moves, with a good grip on the pole and with expressive arms and hands has left social media users stunned. People have even begun wondering whether the monkey is actually trained in pole dancing because it can be seen doing the pole dance with such flexibility that it is looking like an experienced and high-skilled dancer.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that a monkey video has gone viral, even before this a video of a group of monkeys eating a whole cake in a very organised manner too went viral recently. Not only that, but these days many hilarious animal videos are trending on social media and they have got millions of views. Watching animal videos are known to have stress-relieving benefits on human beings and as per a study watching cute and funny animal videos also helps a human brain to become calmer.