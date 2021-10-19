Mumbai: After gold biryani and golden vada pavs, it’s now time for golden momos! Yes, one of the most-liked street foods in India has gotten an upgrade and it sure looks tempting. An eatery in Mumbai has come up with Bahubali Gold Momo that weighs 2 kilos, has 24K edible gold and can feed up to 7-8 people!Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Bride & Groom Reach Flooded Wedding Venue in Cooking Vessel, Get Married | Watch

This humungous Gold Momo is filled with yummy veggies, cheese and topped with a layer of edible 24 karat gold plating. It also comes with a range of accompaniments like orange mint mojito, chocolate momos and an assortment of chutneys and sauces. Food vlogger Disha shared a video of the golden momo, claiming that this is “India’s first gold momo” made by Messy Adda Cafe in Mumbai. The snack is served in a smokey brass vessel and is garnished with rose petals. Priced at Rs. 1,299, this momo can be relished by 7-8 people.

Sharing the video of the momo, she wrote, ”After Bahubali Gold Momo 😱 omg omg omg. This is first time in India. This massive momo is 2kgs and is filled with super delicious veggies along with Mozerella cheese and edible 24 karat gold 😎😎 Sounds drooling right ?” This massive Bahubali Gold momo can be had by 6-8 people and it’s just for 1299 rs only 😱😱😱😱 Steal deal right so what are you waiting for pre order it now. See you having Bahubali Gold momo.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha || Foodblogger/ Chef || (@whatafoodiegirl)

We,, while some people said that they would definitely try it, others weren’t convinced and felt that addition of gold made no difference to the taste of the delicacy.

One user wrote, ”Wow it’s really amazing yummy food and tasty,” while another commented, ”OMGGG this is crazy.” A third wrote, ”Doesn’t make any sense, the gold plating doesn’t effect on the taste, flavour, texture or aroma, neither it’s going to make it tastier.”

Are you willing to give it a try?