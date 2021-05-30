You might have heard of talking parrots, but have you ever come across any singing parrot? Yes, you’re reading it right. A video of a parrot singing freestyle while its owner plays the guitar is gaining praises online. The video of the duo where Frank practices his guitar tunes and Tico–the parrot sings was shared by a user on Twitter and ever since then, it is going crazily viral on social media platforms. The video was posted by one “flop era orange coat guy (@rtnordy)” with the caption, “Obsessed with this guy who just uploads videos of him playing classic rock riffs while his bird freestyles vocals”. Also Read - Video of MS Dhoni Pampering His New Friend 'Chetak' Goes Viral | WATCH

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 3.5 million views, 70 K retweets and over 262K likes on Twitter. Reacting to the video, many posted comments like, "Wow these are great", "The best thing I've seen in a long time. His bird freestyle vocals while he plays classic rock" and many more.



Frank and Tico also has a YouTube channel and you can get watch their latest videos here Frank Maglio Tico & the Man.