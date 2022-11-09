Viral Video: This Rollercoaster Ride With 110-Feet Drop Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch

The jaw-dropping clip shows a rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level on top of a mountain

Viral Video Today: While many people might act like thrillseekers, seeing this rollercoaster will make you say ‘Nope, No Thank You!’ just like Preity Zinta in Dil Chahta Hai. The video was shared on Instagram in June by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, US, but it recently resurfaced and went viral on social media.

The jaw-dropping clip shows a rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level on top of a mountain. The scary ride named ‘Defiance’ can be seen coming down from the tall height to the base while people are screaming.

“Testing, testing 1, 2, 3. The first official test run of Defiance happened today! Anticipation is growing and we’re excited about it,” the caption said. The video has received over 18k views and 1,100 likes. Netizens said the clip of the rollercoaster ride gave them goosebumps and they do not want to try that high drop.

The one-of-its-kind rollercoaster is located at America’s only mountain-top theme park. It features a 110-foot freefall, and as it is approximately 7,132 feet above sea level, it is the highest rollercoaster in the United States, as per Ladbible. The spine-chilling ride also comes with a 41-foot zero-gravity roll.