Joe Biden has won the 2020 US election, but Donald Trump still refuses to concede that he lost the battle for the White House. A White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that Trump will continue his legal fight for re-election.

"The President is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday's vote was one step in the constitutional process. I will leave it to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation," McEnany said while replying to a question on whether Trump recognises Joe Biden's win after the Electoral College vote.

Meanwhile, Twitterati is having a gala time, making fun of Trump and his refusal to accept defeat. Many spoof and parody videos are doing rounds on social media, particularly this one which shows the US president being dragged out of the Oval office by four men.

Twitter user @PaulLeeTeeks shared the video and captioned it as, ”Coming January 20th, 2021… or should I say, LEAVING”. Watch it here: