Hajmola Chai Is The Next Addition To The Bizarre Food Combo List

The video shows the vendor selling Hajmola Chai to the people. The unusual concoction of tea and Hajmola is what made the video go viral on Instagram.

The video has been viewed more than 3 million times.(Image Credit:shiv_yash_bhukkadofagra/Instagram)

For many of us, especially in India, the day begins with a cup of hot tea. The love for this beverage knows no bounds and who better than a chai lover to understand this, right? Over the years, tea has become a favourite drink and a go-to choice in every season. Now, imagine someone ruining the real flavours of tea and making a bizarre combination out of it. And, for what? To stand out amongst those going viral for trying out different food combinations. These days, a video making rounds on the internet shows a street vendor selling Banarasi Hajmola Chai to impress tea lovers. The internet is unhappy to see another bizarre food experiment.

A food vlogger recently dropped a video of a street vendor from Assi Ghat, Banaras on Instagram. The video shows the vendor selling Hajmola Chai to the people. The unusual concoction of tea and Hajmola is what made the video go viral. The video begins with the vendor taking a few glasses and pouring one spoonful of sugar on each one. He then goes on to add mint, black tea, ginger, and lemon to it. In the end, he adds crushed Hajmola to the glasses of tea and offers the vlogger to try it out.

How People Reacted To Hajmola Chai

Chai is a beverage that provides a sense of comfort. This is the primary reason why it is consumed on such a wide scale. However, with this street vendor adding Hajmola to the drink, many people felt disgusted. They have nothing but poor feedback for the weird version of tea. The dislike towards the experiment is clearly visible in the comments as people were quick enough to express their resentment. One user commented, “Ab Hajmola chai dekhna hi bach gya tha, (Now only Hajmola Chai was left to see).” Another quipped, “Garudpuran mein iske liye alag saza likhe gayi hain (Garud Puran has a separate punishment for the creators of such culinary experiments).”

Well, even negative publicity brings views. This video has been viewed more than 3 million times. Additionally, it has got around 10,000 likes on Instagram.

