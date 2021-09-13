Viral Video: Those divinely appetizing triangles, crispy crust, and a perfect snack—pizza is like eternal love and has always been there like one’s BFF. And, who doesn’t love pizza? Ask any kid what their favorite food is and there’s a really good chance they’ll say it’s pizza. And, if you’re also among one of those ardent pizza lovers, then you’ll definitely relate to this video of a toddler who gets extremely excited on seeing a whole pizza. The video has also gone crazily viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by a handle named GoodNewsMovement. The video was captioned, “Find me someone more excited to eat some pizza than this adorable kid…I’ll wait!”Also Read - Adorable Dog Takes its Horse Friend for a Walk, Viral Video Will Definitely Help You Beat Your Monday Blues | WATCH

Find me someone more excited to eat some pizza than this adorable kid…I’ll wait!

🍕❤😋🍕❤😋🍕❤😋 pic.twitter.com/l9ICqtrPAY — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) September 10, 2021

In the undated video, a toddler most likely a baby girl was sitting on the bed alongside her family members with a pizza box near her. And, as soon as a man in the background opens the pizza box, the toddler gets super excited and reacted with a facepalm and almost did a happy dance. The cute video of the toddler’s reaction will undoubtedly melt your heart like the cheesy pizza.