A video of a two and half-year-old answering capitals of all the nations across the world in one go is going viral on social media. The video of the genius kid that has left netizens stunned was shared by Dr. Priyanka Shukla, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh. The video she shared is of her colleague Pradeep Tandan's daughter Pranina. The nearly 1.3-minute short video shows the little girl promptly answering when quizzed about the capitals of several countries. From Afghanistan to Russia, the super-talented kid knows capitals of 205 countries.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 25 K views, 2,129 Likes and over 200 retweets. Soon after the video went viral, netizens came up with mixed reactions. While many praised the little girl, others hoped the child wasn’t pressurised to memorize all the capitals. Reacting to people’s concerns, the girl’s father said, “These are her extra learnings with her interest in a playful way.”