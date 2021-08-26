Viral Video: After the heartbreaking visuals of Afghans swamping the Kabul airport surfaced online, similar chaotic scenes are now being witnessed at Spin Boldak border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. A video is going viral showing desperate Afghans waiting at the gates to flee their country to escape Taliban rule. Amid the absolute chaos, hundreds and thousands of Afghans are seen with their belongings, sitting in a cramped space in the scorching heat at the Spin Boldak border to escape the Taliban regime. According to EHA News, a stampede like situation was also seen at the border.Also Read - Pakistan Leader Says 'Taliban Will Help Us Conquer Kashmir' During TV Debate, Trolled After Video Goes Viral | Watch

A Twitter user and journalist Natiq Malikzada shared the video and wrote, ”This is not #Kabulairport, this is Spin Boldak border where thousands of people wants to flee Afghanistan to Pakistan. The situation here is far worse than the situation at #KabulAirport but because there are no foreign forces here, it has not been covered by the media”.

Watch the video here:

This is not #Kabulairport, this is Spin Boldak border where thousands of people wants to flee Afghanistan to Pakistan. The situation here is far worse than the situation at #KabulAirport but because there are no foreign forces here, it has not been covered by the media. pic.twitter.com/LrUuXk1JSv — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan has made the migration process more stringent and ramped up security at the highly sensitive border.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war. Many Afghans have been hiding at home or trying to flee the country, fearful of the barbaric and regressive Taliban regime. Several Afghan civilians have been killed in the carnage around Kabul airport as thousands tried to escape the Taliban takeover.