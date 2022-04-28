Navi Mumbai: Thousands of flamingo birds migrate to lakes and wetlands of western India to find food and better nesting grounds. The annual spectacle in Navi Mumbai city draws people from nearby cities and towns. The flock of migratory birds, which mostly consist of flamingos, migrates to Mumbai every year between the months of October and March before flying out around June. They arrive from the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan, some even from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Israel.Also Read - Viral Video: Crow Takes Out Fur From Deer's Tail To Build Its Nest. Watch

Recently, a large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls, and other birds could be seen arriving at the creek of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra. Flamingos, the beautiful birds with pink feathers and stilt-like legs, arrive each year at the Sewri mudflats, Navi Mumbai's wetlands, the Bhandup pumping station and Airoli.

A video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI is a treat for nature lovers. It shows the flock of around 15,000-20,000 flamingos along with seagulls and other migratory birds coming to the creek for nesting. While the actual view would be a real treat to see, the video showed a glimpse of the beautiful wetland covered with pink and white birds. The video has received over 1.29 lakh views and 6,300 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls and other birds arrive at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fb0UAqbgHX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

