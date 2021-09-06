Mumbai: A dramatic video of a fight between a cat and leopard has grabbed the attention of netizens and is being widely circulated on social media. The incident was reported from Maharashtra’s Nashik and a video of the same was first shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. In the video, the leopard and the cat can be seen during a face-to-face fight after they fell inside a well that luckily didn’t have much water.Also Read - The Dosa Debate: Would You Like This Stuffing in Your Favourite Food?

Speaking to the media, Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, said, “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat.” Also Read - 'Too large to Digest': Man Swallows Entire Nokia 3310 Phone, Undergoes Surgery to Get it Removed

WATCH the video here: Also Read - Speechless! Video of Pilot Flying Plane Through Two Tunnels Goes Viral | WATCH

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

In the viral video, the cat and the leopard can be seen crouching and sitting as they get ready to pounce upon each other. The next moment, we can see the leopard falling and getting up from the well and immediately walking up to the cat, while the latter was seen balancing itself on two feet. The face-off continued for a couple of seconds, however, the leopard didn’t harm the cat and was later released in its natural habitat.