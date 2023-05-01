Home

Viral

Tiger And Elephants Display Amazing Communication Skills In Jungle: Watch

Tiger And Elephants Display Amazing Communication Skills In Jungle: Watch

If the tiger stands for courage and imposing demeanor then the elephant symbolizes strength and gentle character.

This is a unique display of mutual respect and understanding between the two magnificent animals.

Tigers and elephants are among the most popular and loved animals. If the tiger stands for courage and imposing demeanor then the elephant symbolizes strength and gentle character. Even though there is a significant difference between the size and lifestyle of the two animals, it would be unwise to put one above the other since both have been blessed with distinct characteristics.

The video here shows a tiger walking on a narrow passage and it suddenly gets onto the side of the passage and sits down beside tall grass, hiding itself. There is the sound of an elephant trumpet and a herd of elephants passes by. This was a way the elephants told the tiger about their movement to which the tiger responded by stopping and getting out of their way.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony…Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd😌😌 Courtesy: Vijetha Simha”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony…

Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd😌😌

Courtesy: Vijetha Simha pic.twitter.com/PvOcKLbIud — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 30, 2023

This is a unique display of mutual respect and understanding between the two magnificent animals. This is the harmony that keeps life going on seamlessly in nature’s realm.

It is not that the tiger is afraid of the elephant rather it just avoids any unnecessary confrontation because tigers are known to have attacked elephants and even hunted down young ones and weak and sick pachyderms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.