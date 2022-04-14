Tiger Viral Video: Tigers generally eat large prey like deer, wild boar, and elephant calves. Occasionally, they turn into man-eating tigers and hunt people too. Tigers are not good climbers and birds are not their primary source of food. However, when tigers come across large birds like chickens or ducks, they do feed on them. Unlike lions who hunt in packs, tigers are largely solitary as adults and hunt by themselves.Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Climbs on Elephant, Tries to Bite Ear Off. Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral on social media that shows three tigers going after one duck in a small lake in the middle of a forest. The video shows two tigers standing in shallow water in the lake while the third is standing outside. The tiger in the middle looks the most focused on hunting the duck. On seeing the tigers, the duck submerges itself in water to hide from them. The tiger in the middle spots the duck coming up and pounces on it but misses it by a second.

The duck comes up on the water again and two tigers get ready to grab it but they miss it again. The third time, the middle tiger is quick enough and grabs the duck with its mouth. The tiger then gets out of the water with its prey and goes on his way. The other tigers are just left standing there, seeing if they can spot more ducks.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page ‘beauty.wildlifee’ and it has received over 814 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty Wildlife 🐆 (@beauty.wildlifee)

