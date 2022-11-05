Viral Video: Tiger Bites Woman’s Hand After She Tries To Pet Him Through Cage. Watch

A woman ended up being badly injured after she put her hand in a tiger’s enclosure.

Bagh Ka Video

Viral Video Today: It’s never a good idea to try to feed apex predators like tigers or put a hand inside their cage or touch them unless you’re an experienced keeper. A woman ended up being badly injured after she put her hand in a tiger’s enclosure.

The disturbing video was shared on YouTube a day ago and has gone viral with over 20k views. It shows a woman putting her hand through a fence hole to pet a tiger. She thinks the tiger is friendly and wouldn’t hurt her as the big cat tries to grab her bag after coming close to her. The woman goes on and touches the tiger’s neck and pets him.

Suddenly, the tiger grabs the woman’s hand and bites it hard. She starts screaming for help and the man next to her also screams. Meanwhile, the video continues to capture the tiger chewing on the woman’s hand as the two people scream bloody murder. The next clip shows the blurred image of blood lying around in a spot in the tiger’s cage.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF TIGER BITING WOMAN’S HAND HERE: (Some users may find the visuals disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

It is unknown whether the woman lost her hand or not.