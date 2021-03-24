Clever Monkey Video: A fascinating video of a tiger trying to hunt a monkey is going viral on social. The tiger failed miserably as he tried to hunt a clever monkey on top of a tree. Also Read - Viral Video of Mob Thrashing Traffic Cop Mercilessly in Mysuru Surfaces Online

In the viral video, a tiger can be seen on top of a medium-sized tree. The tiger is in an attacking position on top of some light branches while the monkey holding onto a branch below the tiger. But the trees are monkey’s turf and tigers are not good tree climbers. Also Read - Viral Video of Man's 'Bathing' and 'Fishing' in Giant Pothole Forces Authorities to Repair Road | Watch

The monkey can then be seen hatching a plan to look for a way out of the situation while tricking the tiger into thinking that he can catch him.

As the tiger moves down towards the monkey, slowly but not so sneakily, the monkey acts like he’s falling down or the tiger is chasing him down. But, the monkey tricked the tiger and swung on branches on top of the tree, while the tiger fell face down on the ground, acting as if that didn’t just happen.

The video shared on Twitter by IFS Praveen Angusamy, who wrote in his tweet: “Don’t push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths.”

Watch the viral video here:

Don’t push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths. pic.twitter.com/vhPmxy8nu8 — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) March 23, 2021

