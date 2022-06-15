Viral Video Today: Did you know that tiger cubs rely heavily on their mother for food until they’re around a year and a half old. Tigers are born blind and open their eyes after around 10 days and it still takes a few weeks to improve their vision. They are dependent on mother’s milk and start eating meat when they’re 6-8 weeks old. Till they become competent hunters, they rely on their mother’s skills for hunting food for them. And tigresses are fierce mothers, they are highly protective of their cubs. But who knew that they are extremely patient as well?Also Read - Viral Video Of Tiger Siblings Playing Joyfully With Each Other In The Wild Is A Treat To Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a video on Twitter that was orginally posted by Extremenature where a tigress can be seen being annoyed by her babies while she tries to drink water peacefully. "Only god has more patience than mothers," the officer wrote in the caption. It has received over 35k views and 2,500 likes.

The clip shows a mama tiger drinking water in the middle of a forest while three of her cubs surround her, as they are all the time. While the tigress bends to drink water, baby tigers annoy her by playing with her tail. The mama tiger puts her tail up in the air but the cubs jump to grab it. Shortly after this, another cub can be seen jumping on her back. After a while when her thirst is quenched, the tigress walks away with the cubs trying to walk under her.

Watch the viral video below:

Only god has more patience than mothers 💕

VC: Extremenature pic.twitter.com/JYp7lCAiOW — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 14, 2022

