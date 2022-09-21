Viral Video Today: Tigers mostly hunt at night because they are nocturnal animals. This means they sleep during the day. Tigers who are bred in captivity also sleep as much as wild tigers – 18 to 20 hours a day. Tigers are solitary animals and hunt alone so tigresses hunt together with their cubs in order to teach them how to take down their own prey so that they are able to survive alone. Naturally, if a tigress is hunting and raising cubs, she will need to reenergize whenever she gets a chance.Also Read - Lion Vs Tiger Fight To Death: King And Don Of Jungle Engage in Intense Battle, Watch Who Wins

However, this tiger doesn’t understand how much this mamma needed her sleep and dared to disturb her during an afternoon nap. The video shows a kid looking at a tiger enclosure in a zoo and getting scared when he saw them fighting. In the clip, a tiger can be seen approaching a tigress who’s having a siesta peacefully. As soon as the tiger touches her, she jumps into defense mode and tries to attack the tiger. The tiger knows what he did could draw such an angry reaction from the tigress so he slows backs away. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Teases Sleeping Lioness, Her Angry Reaction Will Make Him Regret It For Life. Watch

The tigress then roars at the tiger who goes to the corner and drinks water, pretending he doesn’t have an angry tigress standing over his head. The clip, originally shared in 2016, is from Dublin zoo in Ireland. It has gone viral with over 14.8 million views and 569k likes. “Her: wake me up in an hour pls, Me: *wakes her up in an hour*, Her:..,” read the caption. Also Read - Mother vs Tiger: Woman Fights Tiger To Save Her 15-month-old Son, Rescues Him From Jaws Of Big Cat

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF TIGER DISTURBING SLEEPING TIGRESS HERE:

Her: wake me up in an hour pls Me: *wakes her up in an hour* Her: pic.twitter.com/4SQpsyRPbO — Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) September 19, 2022

Don’t disturb a sleeping tigress!