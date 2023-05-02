Home

Viral

Tiger Jumps Straight Towards Elephant’s Face, Internet Is Perplexed: Watch Viral Video

Tiger Jumps Straight Towards Elephant’s Face, Internet Is Perplexed: Watch Viral Video

Tigers are known to have attacked elephants and even hunted down young ones and weak and sick pachyderms.

Studies say that a tiger Can jump up to a height of 13-15 feet while the tallest elephant stands up to 13 feet.

Remember “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” from Jaws (1975) and “We need bigger guns” from Godzilla (1998)? They have become legendary one-liners in the history of movies, given that they infer the massive size of the antagonists, a shark, and a monster. Something similar happened that was captured on camera and that is what we are sharing with you.

The video shows a man riding an elephant in a vast grassland with a stick in his left hand and a pin bend metal rod in his right hand. He looks like a mahout, an elephant rider who probably is taking a tourist on a safari. A few seconds into the video, a tiger comes out running from the tall grass and jumps straight towards the elephant.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Wait for tiger .. 😲😱”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Wait for tiger .. 😲😱 pic.twitter.com/Pv5r1HiSVD — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 1, 2023

That was very scary. Also, it is not known what happened to the mahout and other person/s riding the elephant.

Studies say that a tiger Can jump up to a height of 13-15 feet while the tallest elephant stands up to 13 feet.

In fact, tigers are known to have attacked elephants and even hunted down young ones and weak and sick pachyderms.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

DeadPool @dhfm_Deadpool: Calm and focus 🙌

Gurdip Uppal🇮🇳 @gurdip_uppal: Did he survive ?

Cushie Butterfield🕷️@cushiebuttercup: Hope the tiger won

LiquidWord 2.0 @AntiJournalT: Oh a tiger…better defend myself with those sticks

TwinLeaf Microgreens @Twinleafmicros: Seriously?

Sunil Bhoi @SunilBhoi5555: Bro is real Chad , took stick and an elephant to fight a tiger

Macdonald @dharmabum013: Never get off the boat

David Keene @davidkkeene: Tigers are stealthy and that is their primary method of attack.

Mo 🇿🇦 @Moruri27: Wait what else happened Did Tigger eat?

Mauricio Kikuchi @mtkikuchi: What’s the point cut the clip right in this point? Click bait? Get out.

Vaniac @Vaniacer: You’ll need a bigger stick for that)

Pedro22 @JlMB0B: A freaking stick. That’s all he has?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.