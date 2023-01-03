Viral Video: Spine Chilling! Tiger Mauls Circus Trainer in Live Performance, Leaves Audience Horrified | WATCH

Viral News: In a horrific incident, a tiger was captured sinking its sharp teeth into a 31-year-old circus trainer during a live performance in the Italian province of Lecce on Thursday, Metro reports. Ivan Orfei, the trainer, had been concentrating on another big cat that sat on a giant metal ring when the second tiger pounced on his leg. Meanwhile, people in the audience can be heard screaming.

WATCH

Incidente al Circo per #ivanorfei, attaccato alle spalle da una Tigre davanti ai bimbi del pubblico Ricoverato in codice rosso#circo #Orfei pic.twitter.com/VgYDvuxkJT — SALLY (@LaSamy65280885) December 31, 2022

Thanks to Ivan’s assistant, he narrowly escaped a certain death. Ivan’s assistant can be seen in the video beating the agitated tiger with a table, forcing it to limp away. According to the Metro report, Ivan was rushed to the hospital after the accident.

He has suffered deep wounds to his neck and leg. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital for treatment, the hospital authorities said.