Viral Video Today: Did you know? Tigers are so fond of sleeping that they can sleep for up to 16-20 hours a day! They're just like every other cat who likes taking long naps and cuddling. As they spend a great deal of time resting, why not do it while cuddling with your babies?

A video is going viral on social media that shows a mommy tiger cuddling four of her cubs. It is the middle of the day, the sun is shining bright, and this mama tiger has found shade near the rocks to nap. One of her cubs is already sleeping in the shade. The mama tiger just goes up to him and lies down to cuddle with her baby. Soon after, her other cubs get jealous that mommy is giving all her attention to their sibling and join her for the cutest cuddle session ever.

You see one, two, and then three more little tiger cubs joining them in the shade and cuddling around their mother for nap time. Before every cub came to lie down, they rubbed their faces with their mama, as if saying goodnight and then yawned in the most adorable way before falling asleep under the protection of their loving mommy. The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'Buitengebieden' and has received over 233k views.

Watch the viral video below:

Adorable, wasn’t it?