A chilling video is going viral on social media which was shared by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, recently. In the video, a tiger can be seen chewing on a car's back and then pulling it with its teeth. The incident reportedly took place on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Tamil Nadu's Theppakadu.

The 1-minute 30-second clip shows tourists sitting inside Mahindra Xylo SUV and a tiger displaying its power by gripping the bumper with its teeth and pulling the car backward. Taking to Twitter, the industrialist shared the shocking video saying it's spreading like wildfire on Signal.

He tweeted saying: "Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I'm not surprised he's chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss."

The video shared by Anand Mahindra has gone crazy viral and received nearly 5 lakh views and over 26,000 likes. The clip left the netizens divided as some questioned the vehicle’s safety and others expressed concern for the tiger’s well-being.

