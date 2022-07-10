Viral Video Today: Sometimes when you’re driving on a highway near forests, you can spot wild animals. When driving at night, it can be dangerous if it’s too dark on the road as an animal can come out of nowhere and cause an accident. It’s dangerous for the animals too who can die after a fatal hit from a vehicle. One such incident was caught on camera when a man in Malaysia was driving down a dark highway when a Malayan tiger came running out of nowhere.Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Lionesses Attack a Buffalo, Then Comes This Jaw-Dropping Twist. Watch

The incident took place somewhere in Kelantan when a tiger suddenly dashed across the road. The driver of the vehicle couldn't hit the brake on time and ended up hitting the tiger so hard that it slid to the other side of the road. After the impact, the tiger quickly pranced back up and ran away from the car.

The video originally went viral on Facebook but is now being shared on other platforms as well. Concerned netizens urged the authorities to check on the tiger to make sure the tiger is uninjured since Malayan tigers are an endangered species in Malaysia. Other users joked about it saying the man can tell his grandchildren about the crazy incident someday.

Watch the viral video below:

This is absolutely horrifying…. No streetlights driving in between forests/plantations = danger to both wildlife and humans Not sure how the tiger is doing though. Source: Malaysia Animal Association pic.twitter.com/TrbJpzga6c — Ratu Rimba 🏴 (@natashazlkh) July 8, 2022

It looks like both the tiger and driver were lucky and escaped unhurt!