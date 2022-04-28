Viral Video Today: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have come across Choti Bachi Ho Kya memes on the internet. A few days ago, #ChotiBachiHoKya was trending on Twitter and netizens were flooded the hashtag with memes and jokes. The dialogue ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?’ is from Tiger Shroff’s 2014 film Heropanti. So why did it go viral now? A mimicry artist made imitated Tiger Shroff’s dialogue by combining two dialogues from the movie with a Hera Pheri scene.Also Read - Disha Patani Has a Question For Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff And It's Not 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?'

Now a few days before the release of Heropanti 2, the overnight internet star who created the viral reel 'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?' met Tiger Shroff himself. On April 27, Tiger Shroff posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen sitting down with Deependra Singh, the man who imitated him in the hilarious meme.

"HEROPANTI 2! FINALLY "Chotibachhihokya" TOGETHER! With my favourite – Tiger Shroff," the creator said in the caption. The video shows Deependra mimicking Tiger in front of him and then saying the viral dialogue together. Their reel has gone crazy viral now with over 6.8 million views and 1 million likes.

Watch the viral video below:

If you haven’t seen Deependra Singh’s viral Choti Bachi Ho Kya reel, watch it here:

What do you think of the video?