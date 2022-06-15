Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video that has left netizens awestruck is of two tiger siblings playing joyfully with each in the wild. At a time when majestic big cats are on the brink of extinction, watching tigers play in their natural habitat is no less than a treat and a victory for wildlife conservation efforts. In the video, the two tigers are in quite a joyful mood as they jump and leap around, and have fun.Also Read - Viral Video: Golden Retriever Casually Hangs Out With Tigers, Unlikely Friendship Shocks The Internet | Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video and wrote, ”Watching these siblings play in loop. Just a decade back, the entire tiger population of this Tiger Reserve was considered to be eliminated. Now it has a healthy population of 45/50 adults & 20/25 cubs. The story of resilience of our tiger conservation. VC: MP Tiger Foundation.”

Watch the video here:

Watching these siblings play in loop 💕

Just a decade back, the entire tiger population of this Tiger Reserve was considered to be eliminated. Now it has a healthy population of 45/50 adults & 20/25 cubs. The story of resilience of our tiger conservation.

VC: MP Tiger Foundation pic.twitter.com/Ce7U30qjv9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 13, 2022

The video is going viral, and people were left mesmerized after watching the majestic sight. Many also appreciated authorities for the conservation of tigers and increasing their population substantially.

One user wrote, ”They are playing each other and we are enjoying to watching them.” Another commented, ”Heartiest Congratulations !!! It’s an outcome of the dedication and untiring efforts made by you. We’ll definitely be able to multiply the tiger population across India within a short span of time. May God bless you !” A third said, ”That’s adorable! Their strength is unmatched in the world of big cats!”

Here are more comments on the video:

