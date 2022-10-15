Viral Video Today: Even with a pack of lions, it’s not as easy to take down an elephant. Tigers, who are lone hunters, normally don’t attack adult elephants but they do follow herds with juvenile elephants. The tiger is undoubtedly a fierce beast, and it might stand the best chance out of all other land-dwelling animals of successfully hunting an adult elephant. Yet, the elephant’s size and power are simply indomitable. In most cases, in a tiger vs elephant fight, the jumbo would win. Tigers are the only predator that attack elephants, so they are cautious about the big cats.Also Read - Baby Chimpanzee Plays With Tiger Cubs, Viral Video Will Make You Go Aww. Watch

A video was recently shared by a Twitter user named 'santoshsaagr' where a tiger can be seen trying to hunt an elephant but failing. "Tiger can scare but cannot kill a full grown elephant," the tweet said. The clip shows a tiger going after a lone elephant, who sensed him coming. As the elephant turns around to face the tiger and defend himself, the tiger gets scared of the consequences and avoids harming the jumbo. The elephant and tiger then go their separate ways.

The video has gone viral with over 8,400 views. "If I am elephant then I am sure he is not enough to kill me alone," a user commented. "Tiger ko kutte ki tarah Daudaya… Jungle kaa asli Raja Hathi hi hai," another user wrote. "Ref. Jim Corbett book. Two tigers can kill down an elephant," a third user mentioned.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF TIGER TRYING TO HUNT ELEPHANT HERE:

Tiger can scare but cannot kill a full grown elephant@susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/1kWConQUeK — Santosh Sagar (@santoshsaagr) October 11, 2022

Apex predator but still not enough to kill an elephant.