Viral Video Today: It is not rare to see tigers hunting in water as they are excellent swimmers. Unlike lions who hunt with their prides, tigers are lone hunters and prefer being alone. However, on rare occasions, tigers leave their solitude to hunt or mate.

A video is going viral that shows one such hungry tiger out and about in a lake, trying to hunt a duck. While tigers might be good swimmers, water is a duck's turf and it knows the lake like the back of its flipper. So when a tiger was trying to hunt this duck enjoying a swim in its lake, it decided to have some fun with the tiger.

The video tweeted by 'Buitengebieden' shows a duck calmly swimming and then going underwater to hide from the tiger as it slowly approaches. The duck then comes out of the water from behind the tiger. The tiger is left looking clueless and the duck swims away unharmed. Twitter users found the video hilarious and it has received over 4.8 million views.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?