Tiger Viral Video: A video is going viral on the internet where a Bengal tiger can be seen strolling on a small frozen pond. However, it could be clearly seen that the water was covered with a very thin layer of ice and some water could even be seen coming out from the middle of the pond.
The video was uploaded on Twitter by the user Nature & Animals with the caption- "Tiger walking on thin ice, what could go wrong?" The video has received almost 200k views and over 3,000 likes on Twitter.
In the video, the tiger could be seen walking on thin ice but when the ice starts to break, the tiger starts panicking and tries to get off it.
However, the ice breaks and the tiger almost falls into the freezing water but fortunately, the tiger manages to quickly jump out of the water as he was on the corner of the pond. After getting out of the water, the tiger could be seen looking back at what just happened.
The way the tiger hurriedly came out of the water has left Twitter in splits. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at how the tiger was acting like a pet cat who hates baths got wet.