New Delhi: For years, scientists have explored the possibility of finding life on other planets especially Mars. Now, a TikTok user has shared his conspiracy theory about the red planet, claiming that humans once lived on Mars but rendered it uninhabitable in a nuclear war. The video which has gone viral, further claims that a nuclear winter brought on by the nuclear war is s responsible for Mars’ red colour. Also Read - NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Sounds of Wind on Mars For The First Time | Watch & Listen

The conspiracy theory has been put forward by a user called crackheadjoedirt, in response to the question “what’s a conspiracy theory that absolutely blows your mind” by another user. He cited a study by scientists which claims that Mars once had flowing water on its surface billions of years ago and that could naturally mean it had natural resources.

Here’s what he has claimed:

“Mars isn’t naturally red. Want to know what can cause a planet to turn red and change after a couple of a million years?If enough nukes were to go off on a planet the first thing that would happen is a nuclear winter. Nuclear winter is an aftermath of nuclear blasts causing ash that is so thick that it blocks out the sunlight,” the TikTok user said in a video.

“After all the natural resources are drained up from the nuclear winter, the planet turns red from dust. My theory is that we’ve come from Mars after we drained all of its natural resources and destroyed it with nuclear bombs,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Is there any merit in the claim?

Well, no. According to a report by Newsweek, this conspiracy theory doesn’t hold much weight. The report says that it takes hundreds to thousands of years for a nuclear winter to clear up whereas the time quoted by the subject is some billions of years. Also, the red colour of Mars isn’t caused by nuclear waste, but because the Martian surface is covered in rust iron oxide. The Martian sky also has a pink and orange colouration because these particles are often blown into the atmosphere.

Besides, many studies also suggest that the current volume of water discovered on Mars was reached around three billion years ago, whereas humans capable of walking on two legs happened only four million years ago.