Viral Video Today: A 24-year-old content creator from Fiji is taking over the internet by a storm by showing his take on fashion shows ka 'jalwa'. Netizens can't get enough of the Tiktoker's hilarious videos which have gone viral with millions of views.

Shaheel Shermont Flair's recreation of fashion shows is a huge among desi netizens who discovered him after an Indian Twitter user named 'Dr. Ajayita' tweeted his video. "Most fashion shows these days…," she said with the video, which now has over 7.5 million views.

While Shaheel posts his 'rampwalk' videos on TikTok, he also shares them on Instagram reels. The videos show him modelling with the craziest household objects like a table, ladder, iron door, wooden bench, chair, etc. As he nails the cat walk while appearing from a behind a wall, he manages to surprise people with his innovative and hilarious take on modern and luxury fashion every time he walks out.

His reels have left netizens in splits as his looks keep getting funnier and funnier every time and the way he walks with a straight face is hilarious too. At one point, he was even seen modelling with a girl around his waist. Here are some of his other reels part of his viral series ‘Fashion shows be like’:

Instagram users showered their love and praise for the creator’s funny videos in the comments by flooding them with laughing emojis. “Thank you for this. I needed a laugh today. You are awesome!,” a user commented. “Bro you have that walk too clean. You kill me unno. I feel you may just end up on a runway,” another user wrote. “Omg. Hilarious,” a third user said.

