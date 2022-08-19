Viral News: Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency in the United States earlier this month. The outbreak is spreading across the US following an outbreak in Europe this spring. The World Health Organization (WHO) also announced the multi-country monkeypox outbreak is now a global public health emergency. According to NYU biologist Joseph Osmundson, monkeypox is primarily impacting gay and bisexual men, who account for about 98% of patients.Also Read - Monkeypox Cases Report 20% Increase Over Previous Week, 20% More Than Week Before: WHO DG Tedros Adhanom

A young mother, who was the first woman to be diagnosed with monkeypox in the state of Georgia, shared the story of how she contracted the disease on TikTok, which has now gone viral. Using the platform to fight “misinformation” about monkeypox, 20-year-old Camille Seaton said she didn’t contract the “painful” virus via sex. Also Read - Dog Tests Positive For Monkeypox Virus As WHO Issues Guidelines. Check Details Here

In her clip which has over a million views on TikTok, the woman said she works as a gas station attendant and said she believes she contracted the virus while handling “dirty money” at her job. In the viral video, Seaton explains: “I’m here to tell you again that sex is not the only way to contract this virus. Yes, it’s mostly been men who have gotten it – I’m only the first woman to have gotten it in the state of Georgia – but all people are different.” Also Read - Monkeypox Cases on Rise in Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Says Situation Being Monitored, Nothing To Panic

Watch the viral video below:

Have y’all seen the Black woman in GA with monkeypox? Sheesh. Chile does hand sanitizer kill this? What are we gonna do? I don’t ever handle cash anymore but we all have to touch surfaces at the store!!! Do we just wear gloves all the time? pic.twitter.com/eVxjoOou8S — Harriet Tubman’s Ammo🤞🏾💜 (@NaKoleWatson) August 3, 2022

After Seaton posted her video, many people took to the comments section thanking her for raising awareness about the misconceptions surrounding monkeypox.

She spent more than two weeks isolated at her townhouse, with her 3-year-old daughter being cared for by other family members. The young mom has now recovered from the virus, according to an Insider report. She has reunited with her daughter and has returned to work.