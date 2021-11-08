Viral Video: Bollywood songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. One such iconic movie is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, whose songs and dialogues are still popular and relatable even almost 20 years after its release. Over the years, artists and content creators have made several videos featuring the memorable dance steps of the movie’s songs or made memes featuring its dialogues. Now, a group of TikTokers from Singapore have recreated ‘Bole Chudiyan’ step-by-step and the result is hilarious.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Father Dance to Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

In the one-and-a-half-minute clip, two young men can be seen copying the choreography of the song frame-by-frame. Not only that, they also imitate the expressions of all the actors. However, the only thing left to copy was the costume, but we guess wearing casual clothes while dancing to this song only made it more funny.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by a user Christopher Koulumbus who captioned the video as, “Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving.” The dance was recreated by TikTok user @simplejeee.

Watch the video here:

Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/4XPQaJBbRl — christopher koulumbus (@shivillex) November 5, 2021

The video has gone viral and users absolutely love the creativity of the Tiktokers. Many were impressed how the young man imitated Kareena Kapoor’s expressions perfectly, while others were impressed with their dance skills.

One user wrote, “Aise thumke toh mujhe bhi nhi aate …the nerve of these kids.” Another commented, ”Hahahahaha Oh my God…Ufff what I have seen….The boy imitating Kareena is so hilarious…The way he has put knot to his ‘banyan.”

Here are more reactions:

Even the camera angle is on point 😂 https://t.co/X1Y3XLz4st — Tini (@tini_omar) November 6, 2021

omg omg omg omg THIS IS GOLD 😂😭 https://t.co/9YWLT6a9lz — potatrings (@marlizeeee) November 6, 2021

Brilliant choreography. Amazing they tried their best to capture scene almost the perfect way.. From which country does this guys hails though?? — Albatross 🚩🇮🇳🚩 (@IndianAlbatross) November 5, 2021

Released in December 2001, Bole Chudiyan is a song from the film Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan.