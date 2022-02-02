Viral Video: A TikToker has been accused of animal abuse after she dyed her pet dog’s fur red. The TikToker who goes by the name Chloe regularly share clips of her Great Pyrenees Dandy using her handle @danthebigreddog. ”I got the biggest reddest dog on this whole street!”, she wrote while sharing a clip of her dying the dog. Users were shocked to see the video and slammed her.Also Read - Viral Video: Influencer Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Govinda’s Iconic Dialogue From Naseeb, Indians Are Impressed | Watch

Here’s the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dandelion (@danthebigreddog)

Responding to the backlash, Chloe said that she uses the dog-friendly Opawz Dog Hair Dye, a pooch-appropriate non-toxic fur dye that actually makes Dandy’s fur soft and fluffy. In a video shared on TikTok as well as on Instagram, she further explained that dying her pet dog red serves a purpose because now he is less likely to be stolen and can be identified easily. She added that Dandelion will not be hit by a car, all thanks to his bright colour.

“He looks so adorable in red, To keep him from getting stolen. He’s a rare breed in my area, ” she says in the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dandelion (@danthebigreddog)

While some were convinced with her explanation, others weren’t impressed. One person wrote, ”Just be honest that colouring your dog red has nothing to do with the care you have for your dog. It is for your own self interest-to gain attention by using your dog. To be TikTok and Instagram famous. We all know that there are many dogs abused out there but this is some kind of abuse definitely…”

Another defender her and commented, ”It’s sad people jump up and are quick to say something but can’t look up pet safe dyes lmfao 🤦🏻‍♀️ good god people.. everyone is quick to let their child dye their hair lol like come tf on.. this dog has less chemicals on his body then most of your offspring do…”

What do you think?