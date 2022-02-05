An incident has surfaced from Sri Lanka that has left the internet furious. A TikToker chased an elephant with his car for a video. The video shows a man harassing a wild elephant in the middle of the night on a road near a forest. The video has gone viral on social media and has sparked outrage on Twitter.Also Read - Little Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Assam, Internet Loves The Heartwarming Video | Watch

The clip was initially shared on TikTok by the user named ‘@shashikagimhandha’. The video was reshared on Twitter and other social media platforms after it went viral. Also Read - Terrifying! Angry Elephant Flips Over Car With 4 People Inside It at Wildlife Nature Park | Watch

A Twitter user Poorna Seneviratne shared the video saying, “If you don’t have an ounce of brains to not realize that this is absolutely disgusting and wrong, you need to be absolutely destroyed. DO NOT endanger and disturb wildlife for stupid social media views. It ain’t cool. This guy needs to be found and dealt with”. Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Elephant & Calf Barge Into Police Station in Kerala, Damage Entrance | Watch

The video shows the TikTok user scaring away a wild elephant with his car. He spotted the elephant while driving on an empty road at night. He then deliberately chased the elephant, who clearly seemed scared, with his car an filmed the video.

Watch the viral video below:

The video even caught the attention of the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society of Sri Lanka. They said they have all the details of the disturbing incident have been submitted to the Department of Wildlife Conservation for action.

The video sparked outrage among the Twitterati and animal lovers. “Gosh, this made me furious! The audacity to endanger the wildlife and make a video out of it for likes,” a user said. Another user commented, “Sad part, there are people to celebrate this kind of awful act.” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Gosh this made me furious! The audacity to endanger the wildlife and make a video out of it for likes.Tagging those who can legally deal with this kind of behavior so this does not become a trend. @cher @otaradel @ShermiRaja @RajapaksaNamal @wnpssl. — Thashuki Mendis (@ThashukiMendis) February 3, 2022

I wish the elephant retaliated and taught them a lesson — Shifan Thowfeek (@shifan_thowfeek) February 4, 2022

Sad part, there are people to celebrate this kind of awful act — SHIVA (@sivaharanSiva) February 4, 2022

This is so disturbing one…. So bad how humans behave sometimes #HorribleHorriblePerson — Ashok kumar (@ashok7545) February 4, 2022

Cancel his DL and put him behind the bars — Kohli (@ARind87) February 4, 2022