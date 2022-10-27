Viral Video Today: While it seems these days that all of Punjab has moved to Canada, this time Canada has come to Punjab. Tim Hortons is an iconic Canadian chain of restaurants known all over the world for its signature coffee, lip-smacking food and beverages, and specialty food items that are customised and specialised based on the location of each store.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Spotted Studying Under Traffic Light, Internet Inspired by Her Dedication to Education | Watch

While Delhiites love their Starbucks, the craze has died down a little as there are a lot of Starbucks branches in Delhi-NCR now. However, it was the first time that Tim Hortons was launching in India and Delhiites were super excited about the opening. The brand opened its doors in Delhi-NCR with two outlets – one in Select Citywalk, Saket and DLF Cyberhub, Gurgaon on 11th August 2022. The outlet in Delhi's Saket mall saw a massive rush of coffee enthusiasts on the day of the launch. Videos showed people waiting in long lines to see what the Tim Hortons hype is about.

The opening of Tim Hortons was also no less than a celebration and Punjabis welcomed the Canadian fast food chain to their pind in their own style. At the launch of their newest location in India, employees of Tim Hortons located in Elante Mall in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase I were seen in a video wearing their uniforms and doing bhangra on an opening day as dhol walas played for them. The video shared on Instagram has gone viral with over 549k views and 20k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF TIM HORTONS LAUNCHES IN PUNJAB WITH BHANGRA AND DHOL HERE:

Some popular dishes at Tim Hortons include a range of cheesy melt sandwiches, bagels, doughnuts and bite-sized pieces of traditional doughnuts called Timbits. Beverages like French Vanilla and Iced Capp, a blended frozen coffee beverage are also a must-try. Tim Hortons has given a typical Punjabi touch to its menu by including delicacies like ravioli pasta in makhni sauce, chole kulcha on flatbread and chicken tikka croissant sandwich. A unique thing about Tim Hortons is that the menu items are prepared-to-order where bread, fillings and toppings can be customised as per the customer’s preference.