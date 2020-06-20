We have been too engulfed in the fear of a snake slithering close to a human to ever witness a sight as beautiful as it sipping water. However, a video currently breaking the Internet gives a beautiful close up of a snake sipping water from a man’s palm and that is all you need this Sunday to leave you awestruck about the beauty of nature. Also Read - 'Pregnant Student Safoora in JAIL, Terrorist Davinder Singh Got BAIL': Twitter Accuses Delhi Police of 'Hypocrisy' After Suspended J&K DSP Granted Bail in Terror Case

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows a tiny green snake camouflaged among the shrubs in the backdrop yet cutely bending its neck to sip water from the human’s outstretched hand. The caption elaborated, “Snake sipping in some water. Tongue doesn’t help a snake get water. It is said that they depress their jaws creating negative pressure to draw the water & then seal up the mouth to create a positive pressure & push the water into their body (sic).” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Trend #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen on Twitter

Snake sipping in some water.

Tongue doesn’t help a snake get water.

It is said that they depress their jaws creating negative pressure to draw the water & then seal up the mouth to create a positive pressure & push the water into their body. pic.twitter.com/5KZPxWsHDf Also Read - Twitter Rolls Out The New Voice Tweet Feature & People Respond With Hilarious Memes & Jokes — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 18, 2020

Quick to marvel, the netizens flooded the comments section with reactions. While one user wrote, “Snake’s colour….just waao (sic)”, another tweeted, “Incredibly beautiful (sic)” and yet another shared, “Amazing view…hav never seen or even ever heard of anything like this…awestruck (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Incredibly beautiful — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) June 18, 2020

Incredibly beautiful — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) June 18, 2020

Amazing view…hav never seen or even ever heard of anything like this…awestruck 😲👌 — Neha Paliwal Sharma (@Nehapaliwal_sha) June 19, 2020

World is as beautiful as we want….love it — Kapil sharma (@Kapil7111980) June 19, 2020

It is #GreenVineSnake, mildly #venomous,, it is mostly found in #EasternGhats of india.. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) June 18, 2020

Cool! — Susan McBride (@SuzMcBrideBooks) June 18, 2020

Cute one — Sunilkumar P R (@sunilpullat) June 18, 2020

Lovely. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) June 18, 2020

So emotional… — happy (@HarshitaPant9) June 19, 2020

If this is not the loveliest thing on the Internet today, we wonder what is!