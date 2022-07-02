Viral Video Today: Commuters travelling on the Subway in New York City were left terrified after a little person wearing a scary mask entered their train and tried to rob a woman. The person, who’s either a child or someone with dwarfism, was dressed as ‘Chucky’ from the horror movie series ‘Child’s Play’.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Dance To Barso Re At Times Square, Clip Has 12 Million Views. Watch

The little person dressed as Chucky attacked a woman and tried to snatch her bag. A video surfaced on Twitter that showed when the woman resisted, the masked person held onto her leg aggressively and refused to let go of her bag. The woman swore at him and managed to free herself. The passengers sitting around her got up from their seats to avoid getting attacked by ‘Chucky’ and everybody was just left stunned. Also Read - Viral Video: New York City Mayor Crushes 100 Illegal Bikes With Bulldozer to Make Streets Safer. Watch

“Get the f*** off me. Give me my f***ing bag, what is wrong with you? What the f***?” the woman screamed as ‘Chuckie’ fell to the ground with his arms still wrapped around the bag and then her leg. The woman got up from her seat and walked away to the other side of the train but the person ran after her. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girl Makes Foreigners Dance To Badshah Song At Times Square. Watch

Someone finally decided to intervene and took off the person’s mask. So the person hid his face and the camera stopped filming. “Get the f*** off me. Give me my f***ing bag, what is wrong with you? What the f***?” the woman yelled as ‘Chuckie’ fell to the ground with his arms still wrapped around the bag and then her leg. The video has gone viral with over 15 million views and 415k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

only in new york city pic.twitter.com/tQ0omBNX2Y — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 30, 2022

Would you be scared if a horror movie character entered your train?